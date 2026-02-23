403
Budanov On Possible Zelenskyputin Meeting: Russia Yet To Give Final Answer
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the international Justice Conference, in response to a question about whether the issue of a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia had been discussed during the talks.
“Yes, we raised this issue. So far, there is no final answer from the Russian side,” he said.Read also: New peace talks on ending Ukraine war will take place within three weeks – Witkoff
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky said that if he were to meet with Putin, he would focus on bringing the war to a swift end and would not engage in what he called“historical chatter.”
