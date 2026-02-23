Edmund Kelly
- PhD candidate, Department Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford
I am a DPhil (PhD) student working on public opinion and political behaviour in democracies, with a focus on political trust and research reproducibility. I work in particular with causal inference methods using longitudinal and family data. I do this primarily by analysing quantitative survey data from long-run panels and family/twin studies. I also engage in methodological research about the reproducibility of the social sciences. My work has been published in the Journal of Politics and the British Journal of Political Science.Experience
- –present PhD candidate, Department Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford
