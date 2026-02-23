Yaw Agyeman Boafo

Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies,, University of Ghana

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a social ecologist specialising in climate change and sustainability science at the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies, University of Ghana. My academic background includes a PhD in sustainability science with a focus on ecosystem services assessment in rural, semi-arid landscapes. In my research and teaching, I combine conceptual and practical approaches to explore the consequences of human-nature interactions.

My current areas of research and academic interest encompass various facets of climate change, including adaptation and mitigation strategies, nature-based solutions involving biodiversity and ecosystem services, disaster risk reduction and resilience, as well as food and farming systems. Over the past decade, I have actively engaged in conducting and contributing to climate change and biodiversity assessments at multiple levels, spanning national, regional, and district scales. Notably, I have served as a lead author for the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and as a lead reviewer for Ghana's Fourth National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

I am deeply passionate about employing participatory methodologies in my research endeavours to generate solution-oriented outcomes. I aim to challenge stakeholders to design and implement practical, transformative resilience strategies that can address pressing environmental and sustainability issues.

My profound love and passion for plants, flowers, photography, and nature-clicktivism have been integral aspects of my life. Nature-clicktivism, as I like to call it, is my way of raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting conservation efforts through social media. It's a powerful tool that allows me to not only showcase the splendour of plants and flowers but also inspire others to connect with and protect the precious ecosystems that sustain life on our planet.

–present Lecturer, Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies,, University of Ghana

Experience