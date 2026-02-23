Timothy J. Pawl

Professor of Philosophy, University of St. Thomas

My name is Tim Pawl. I am a Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul, MN. I work on metaphysics, philosophical theology, and moral psychology. In metaphysics I work on truthmaker theory, modality, and free will. In philosophical theology, I have published on transubstantiation, Christology, and divine immutability. In moral psychology I have worked with psychologists on questions concerning how best to grow in virtue, and whether the traditional wisdom of the Christian moral tradition is conducive to growth in virtue. Some places where my work has appeared include: The Australasian Journal of Philosophy, Faith and Philosophy, and Oxford Studies in Philosophy of Religion. A listing of my publications is available on my PhilPapers Profile. In 2016, I published a monograph in the Oxford Studies in Analytic Theology series, entitled In Defense of Conciliar Christology: A Philosophical Essay. In that book I argue that the philosophical objections to the traditional Christian doctrine of the incarnation fail. In early 2019 I published another book on Christology in the same series, entitled In Defense of Extended Conciliar Christology: A Philosophical Essay. In that book I argue that the philosophical objections against the conjunction of Conciliar Christology and five common theses in traditional Christology fail. I have another book forthcoming in the Cambridge Elements series on the philosophy of the incarnation. I was awarded an Academic Cross Training Grant from the John Templeton Foundation for the 2018-2021 academic years. During that time, I will be studying psychology with an eye toward seeing the evidential confirmation or disconfirmation that contemporary psychology lends to the great works of Christian Moral Perfection (e.g., The Spiritual Combat; The Imitation of Christ). In addition to this recent grant, I have led a grant with Gloria Frost called The Classical Theism Project and another with Kevin Timpe called Exploring the Interim State Writing Workshop. I am the husband of another philosopher: her name is Faith Glavey Pawl. I am the proud father of one son and four daughters.

