Blue Star Families And The National Governors Association Launch Do Your Part State Toolkit To Support Military Families

New Toolkit Unveiled at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting Offers States Easy Lift, High Impact Ways for States to Demonstrate Support for Military Families

Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families, the nation's largest nonprofit serving military and veteran families, launched the Do Your Part State Toolkit, a first-of-its-kind, policy resource designed to highlight and advance state-level actions that support military-connected families. The toolkit debuted at the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting held February 21.

The Do Your Part State Toolkit is a practical resource for states to learn from one another, identify easy-to-implement opportunities, and deliver real impact through proven, straightforward efforts. These local, innovative solutions are lightening the load for military families, making it easier for service members to stay focused on their mission while strengthening the communities they call home. The toolkit was made possible by craig newmark philanthropies and is produced by Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association.

While military families live in every ZIP code, 70% of families live off installation. Only 44% of active-duty family respondents in the 2025 Military Family Lifestyle Survey said they are satisfied with the military way of life - a critical readiness benchmark, with PCS costs, childcare shortages, and food insecurity remaining as persistent pressures.

State policies play a critical role in shaping their access to employment, housing, education, healthcare, and community connection. Signing on as a Do Your Part State allows states to publicly demonstrate their commitment to serving those who serve.

The Do Your Part State Initiative is a national, bipartisan initiative co-chaired by Governor Spencer Cox (UT) and Governor Wes Moore (MD) to help states strengthen their support of military families. States and territories that have already joined the Do Your Part State Initiative include Alabama, American Samoa, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“The Pentagon is responsible for uniformed service members, but in many ways the keenest challenges of the military lifestyle for families can often only be solved at the state and local level. That's why leadership from the Governors is incredibly meaningful. Signing on to become a Do Your Part State means answering that call, and the Do Your Part State Toolkit gives leaders a roadmap to take visible, meaningful actions to stand proudly with the families who make our freedoms possible,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families.

"At the National Governors Association, we're proud to partner with Blue Star Families on the Do Your Part State Initiative. This effort reflects our commitment to helping all governors strengthen support for military families by elevating proven policies and practical, state-ready solutions." said Dr. Brandon Tatum, NGA CEO.

About Blue Star Families: ​​

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A“blue star family” is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, Reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts. For more information, click here.

