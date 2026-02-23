Globex To Attend 2026 PDAC Convention And Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2026 at the King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 26-27, 2026. The company will also be attending the PDAC Convention at the Toronto Convention Center, March 1-4, 2026. Interested investors and shareholders can visit Globex management at booth #2718 of the Investors Exchange. The PDAC is the world's largest Mineral exploration conference held annually in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

