Editas Medicine To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: Miami Beach, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine's presentations, please visit the"Investors" section of the Company's website at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute's Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University's Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit .

