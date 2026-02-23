Support Mounts For Shankaracharya As Controversy Escalates

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Feb 23 (IANS) Political and religious reactions intensified on Monday after reports that the Prayagraj police allegedly reached the math of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda, who has been drawing support from leaders and seers across several states after a case under the Pocso Act was filed against him on a court's orders.

In Varanasi, Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh visited the seer and expressed solidarity.

“Look, it is not just the Samajwadi Party; the entire Kashi and every single resident of Kashi stands with the revered Shankaracharya ji," the MP said. He added that the allegations against the seer had caused "deep pain" and that he had visited to inquire about his well-being after seeking an appointment.

“We stand firmly in his support. Whatever directions Shankaracharya ji gives going forward, we will follow them,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, in Ujjain, International Hindu Council President Praveen Togadia urged reconciliation. He said he had decades-long ties with the gurus of both the Shankaracharya and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, particularly the late Mahant Avaidyanath.

Togadia said he held deep reverence for both sides and expressed hope that the dispute would be resolved amicably. "Since both are eminent figures, I believe they will embrace each other and settle the matter," he said.

In Mirzapur, Yoganand Giri Maharaj of Budhenath Sannyas Ashram, affiliated with the Juna Akhara, termed the controversy "highly condemnable", saying it was tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma globally.

He, however, welcomed the court's direction to register an FIR under the POCSO Act, stressing that a thorough investigation should be conducted and the guilty punished.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also maintained that the FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati appeared politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of a prominent Hindu seer.

He alleged the move was driven by malice following the controversy during the Magh Mela and warned that such actions could deepen tensions in Uttar Pradesh, especially ahead of elections, while eroding public trust in the administration.

The developments have heightened political as well as religious attention around the issue across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.