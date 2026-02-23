Khalistani Group Linked To Bomb Threats At Delhi Assembly, Red Fort

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, Delhi Secretariat, the Red Fort and two schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email on Monday, Delhi Police said, adding that "nothing suspicious was found."

Khalistani Group Mentioned in Threat Email

The Delhi Police have now stated that the email threatening to bomb the institutions in the national capital mentioned a "Khalistani group." "A bomb threat sent via email threatens to destroy the Army School, the Red Fort, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The email mentions a Khalistani group," Delhi Police said.

Search Operations at Key Locations

The bomb threat emails, received earlier today, triggered immediate search operations by security agencies, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, after which teams were sent to the spot. "Nothing has been found yet," Delhi Fire Service said.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly also received the emailed threat. The official account of the Delhi Assembly on X posted and confirmed the development. "Today, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri @Gupta_vijender ji, has received a bomb blast threat via personal email, in which a threat has been issued to blow up the Delhi Legislative Assembly with a bomb," it said.

Assembly Speaker Receives Personal Threat

"The relevant security department has been informed about the matter. In this regard, the Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has demanded immediate necessary action while providing information about the email received by the Delhi Police Commissioner," the Delhi Assembly posted.

Schools Also Targeted

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital. Earlier this morning, two schools in Delhi -- Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road -- had also received bomb threat emails, though nothing suspicious was found during searches. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)