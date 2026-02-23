Inside Tara Sutaria's First Mumbai Home: Fans Go Gaga Over Dream House Pics

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has bought her first home in Mumbai and shared glimpses on Instagram. Fans and celebrities flooded her post with congratulatory messages, celebrating the star's special milestone moment.

Tara Sutaria has finally bought her own 'aashiyana' in Mumbai. She gave everyone a sneak peek into her new place. Looking at the photos, you can tell the house is quite grand inside. Here, she is seen performing a puja in a shimmery saree.

Tara Sutaria's house looks really luxurious from the inside. The room has large curtains on the windows and some nice greenery too. You can also spot big, comfy sofas in the drawing-room.

The interior of Tara Sutaria's house is also quite special. She has kept the walls off-white and decorated them with classy paintings.Tara Sutaria is very fond of music and loves playing the piano. That's why she has made sure to keep a piano in her home. Next to it, she has placed a classy table with a flower pot on it.Tara Sutaria began her career as a child artist. Her debut film was 'Student of the Year 2', which turned out to be a disaster at the box office. So far, Tara hasn't been able to deliver a hit film.

Tara Sutaria's upcoming film is 'Toxic'. She is making her debut in the South industry with this film, starring alongside superstar Yash. The movie is set to release on March 19 and is directed by Geetu Mohandas.