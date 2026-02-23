Immunitybio's Q4 Revenue Gets A Lift From ANKTIVA Sales IBRX Stock Gains 1% Pre-Market
Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) drew investor focus in pre-market trading on Monday after the pharmaceutical firm reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Net product revenue for Q4 surged 431% to $38.3 million, above Wall Street's estimates of $37.8 million, according to Fiscal data. ImmunityBio cited the increase in revenue to the sales of ANKTIVA, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved immunotherapy for bladder and lung cancer.
However, Q4 net loss widened to $61.9 million from $59.2 million, primarily driven by higher R & D expense, the company said. R & D expense for the quarter increased by $28.7 million to $63.9 million.
The stock gained 5% with IBRX among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.
