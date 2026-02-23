Award-Winning Artisans Bring Traditional Crafts To Delhi At Parishkriti Expo

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) A week-long handloom exhibition showcasing India's rich weaving traditions has brought award-winning artisans and weavers from across the country to the national capital, offering them a platform to sell directly to customers without intermediaries.

Organised by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms under the Ministry of Textiles in association with the Weavers Service Centre in Delhi, the exhibition titled "Parishkriti – Perfection Interlaced" is being held at India International Centre from February 22 to 28.

Speaking to IANS, National awardee weaver Khokan Nandi from West Bengal, said the event highlights the region's iconic textiles, including Dhakai Jamdani saree, lightweight cotton Tant, Kantha embroidery and Baluchari silk.

"We have been making these sarees at home since childhood. Earlier, many people in our village used to produce them, but now the work is gradually declining due to a shortage of artisans," he said, adding that production costs often exceed what customers are willing to pay.

He noted that government support is helping sustain the craft to some extent and emphasised the uniqueness of handwoven designs made from pure silk and cotton.

Another national awardee, Angika Khushwaha from Varanasi, said around 20-21 stalls representing different states have been set up, with many participants belonging to the weaving community.

"We represent Varanasi with Banarasi sarees, brocades, lehengas, dupattas and shawls. More than half of the participants are national awardees," she said, thanking the Ministry of Textiles for the initiative.

She added that eliminating middlemen allows buyers to obtain authentic products at fair prices while ensuring better returns for artisans.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) M. Beena said the initiative aims to connect rural weavers directly with premium customers in Delhi.

"We have brought weavers from across the country to a premium venue where they can sell their products directly. This is the second year of the event, and we hope to organise it annually," she added.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the exhibition promotes sustainable fashion, traditional craftsmanship and the Union government's push for locally made products.