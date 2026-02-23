Nodthera To Present At Oppenheimer 36Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time: 11:20 AM ET
Presenter: Geoff McDonough, M.D.
Location: virtual
About NLRP3
NLRP3 is an upstream activator of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β. Chronic activation of NLRP3 drives pathologic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 inhibition with targeted oral therapies reduces systemic inflammation to a similar degree as biologics and does not cause immunosuppression.
About NodThera
NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway.
NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Epidarex Capital, and Sanofi Ventures.
NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.
