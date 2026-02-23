Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nodthera To Present At Oppenheimer 36Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference


2026-02-23 08:17:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway, today announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NodThera, will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held February 25-26, 2026, in a virtual format.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 11:20 AM ET

Presenter: Geoff McDonough, M.D.

Location: virtual

About NLRP3

NLRP3 is an upstream activator of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β. Chronic activation of NLRP3 drives pathologic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 inhibition with targeted oral therapies reduces systemic inflammation to a similar degree as biologics and does not cause immunosuppression.

About NodThera

NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, Epidarex Capital, and Sanofi Ventures.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.

Learn more at or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Argot Partners
...


MENAFN23022026004107003653ID1110776845



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search