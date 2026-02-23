Lincoln Educational Services' Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results Exceed Financial Guidance Continued Strong Growth Forecasted For 2026
|FY 2025
|2026 Guidance
|Year-Over-Year
|(In millions, except for student starts)
|Actuals
|Low
|High
|growth 2
|Revenue
|$518.2
|$580
|-
|$590
|13
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|$57.1
|$72
|-
|$76
|30
|%
|Net income
|$20.0
|$20
|-
|$23
|8
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$0.64
|$0.64
|-
|$0.74
|8
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$88.0
|$70
|-
|$75
|-18
|%
|Student starts
|20,906
|8%
|-
|13%
1 Due to a methodology change in 2026, 2025 adjusted EBITDA has been restated to reflect add back only for stock-based compensation expense, pension adjustment and other one-time costs.
2Year-over-year growth percentages are calculated using the fiscal 2026 guidance midpoint.
As a reminder, to provide a clearer view of the Company's underlying performance, guidance excludes non-cash stock-based compensation and one-time, non-recurring items. Additionally, historically Adjusted EBITDA has excluded pre-opening costs, as well as net operating losses from new campuses, for up to four quarters after the campus opening, or until the campus becomes profitable, whichever occurs first. Beginning in fiscal year 2026, the Company will no longer adjust adjusted EBITDA for pre-opening costs and net operating losses from new campuses and program expansions. Going forward, adjusted EBITDA will reflect only the add-back of non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any. Notably, our 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance includes approximately $10.0 million of costs related to new campus operating losses and strategic growth initiatives.
March 19, 2026 Investor Day
ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in four principal areas of study: skilled trades, automotive, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under the brands Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Nashville Auto Diesel College. The Company was incorporated in New Jersey in 2003 as the successor-in-interest to various acquired schools including Lincoln Technical Institute, Inc. which opened its first campus in Newark, New Jersey in 1946. For more information, please go to .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release and in oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation that are not historical facts, including those made in a conference call, may be“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities laws. The words“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“goal,”“target” and“continue,” and similar expressions and their opposite are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may affect the accuracy of the statements or the prospects upon which the statements are based including, without limitation, risks associated with our ability to comply with the extensive federal and state regulatory framework applicable to the for-profit education industry such as the 90/10 rule, prescribed cohort default rates, the effect of current and future Title IV Program regulations arising out of negotiated rulemakings, including any potential reductions in funding or restrictions on the use of funds received through Title IV Programs and financial responsibility and administrative capability standards; the effect of future legislative or regulatory initiatives related to veterans' benefit programs; our ability to obtain timely regulatory approvals in connection with acquisitions of additional schools and the related risks associated with integration of acquired schools; risks associated with the opening of new campuses; our ability to execute our growth strategies including updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs for our students in a timely and cost-effective manner while maintaining positive student outcomes; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; impacts related to epidemics or pandemics; risks associated with cybersecurity; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Reports and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Lincoln undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof.
| LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,519
|$
|59,273
|Accounts receivable, less allowance of $43,975 and $42,615 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|36,929
|42,983
|Inventories
|3,986
|3,053
|Income tax receivable
|1,599
|-
|Tenant allowance receivable
|8,127
|4,793
|Prepaid and other assets
|7,872
|Assets held for sale
|-
|1,150
|Total current assets
|87,032
|111,252
|PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND FACILITIES - At cost, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $148,068 and $141,271 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|171,603
|103,533
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Noncurrent receivables, less allowance of $26,371 and $22,957 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|21,248
|19,627
|Deferred finance charges
|302
|323
|Deferred income taxes, net
|21,668
|25,359
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|154,223
|136,034
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|25,075
|26,745
|Goodwill
|10,742
|10,742
|Pension plan assets, net
|-
|1,554
|Other assets, net
|1,271
|1,387
|Total other assets
|234,529
|221,771
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|493,164
|$
|436,556
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Unearned tuition
|$
|44,159
|$
|30,631
|Accounts payable
|27,023
|37,026
|Accrued expenses
|18,430
|11,986
|Income taxes payable
|-
|1,072
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,634
|9,497
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|463
|-
|Total current liabilities
|100,709
|90,212
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|162,113
|138,803
|Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities
|30,654
|29,261
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|16
|Total liabilities
|293,476
|258,292
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par value - authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 31,623,795 shares at December 31, 2025 and 31,462,640 shares at December 31, 2024
|48,181
|48,181
|Additional paid-in capital
|52,339
|50,639
|Retained earnings
|99,168
|79,170
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|274
|Total stockholders' equity
|199,688
|178,264
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|493,164
|$
|436,556
| LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUE
|$
|142,872
|$
|119,374
|$
|518,241
|$
|440,064
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|Educational services and facilities
|53,907
|45,122
|205,389
|181,759
|Selling, general and administrative
|71,169
|62,105
|282,946
|243,803
|Gain on insurance proceeds
|-
|-
|-
|(2,794
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|60
|1,218
|(406
|)
|2,119
|Total costs & expenses
|125,136
|108,445
|487,929
|424,887
|OPERATING INCOME
|17,736
|10,929
|30,312
|15,177
|OTHER:
|Interest income
|-
|299
|126
|2,099
|Interest expense
|(889
|)
|(672
|)
|(3,394
|)
|(2,565
|)
|Pension excise tax
|(926
|)
|-
|(926
|)
|-
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|15,921
|10,556
|26,118
|14,711
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|3,221
|3,722
|6,120
|4,820
|NET INCOME
|$
|12,700
|$
|6,834
|$
|19,998
|$
|9,891
|Basic
|Net income per common share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.32
|Diluted
|Net income per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.32
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,006
|30,679
|30,942
|30,580
|Diluted
|31,381
|31,144
|31,260
|30,891
| LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|19,998
|$
|9,891
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,161
|11,334
|Finance lease amortization
|1,670
|1,622
|Amortization of deferred finance charges
|142
|133
|Deferred income taxes
|2,623
|(2,242
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(406
|)
|2,119
|Gain on insurance proceeds
|-
|(2,794
|)
|Proceeds from insurance
|-
|2,794
|Fixed asset donations
|(311
|)
|(277
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|58,085
|56,578
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,488
|4,629
|(Increase) decrease in assets:
|Accounts receivable
|(53,652
|)
|(65,984
|)
|Inventories
|(933
|)
|(184
|)
|Prepaid income taxes
|(1,599
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and current assets
|(10,381
|)
|(687
|)
|Other assets, net
|7,169
|110
|Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|(9,292
|)
|11,583
|Accrued expenses
|6,444
|(1,667
|)
|Unearned tuition
|13,528
|3,770
|Income taxes payable
|(1,072
|)
|(1,760
|)
|Other liabilities
|2,649
|338
|Total adjustments
|39,313
|19,415
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|59,311
|29,306
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(86,633
|)
|(56,866
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|434
|9,895
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(86,199
|)
|(46,971
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from borrowings
|45,000
|-
|Payments on borrowings
|(45,000
|)
|-
|Payment of deferred finance fees
|(121
|)
|(456
|)
|Finance lease principal paid
|(356
|)
|(267
|)
|Tenant allowance finance leases
|399
|762
|Net share settlement for equity-based compensation
|(3,788
|)
|(3,370
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,866
|)
|(3,331
|)
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(30,754
|)
|(20,996
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -Beginning of period
|59,273
|80,269
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period
|$
|28,519
|$
|59,273
(1) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain significant items as a means to understand the performance of its business, and to enable comparability of operating performance between periods. Additionally, the Company's management regularly uses our non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are measures not recognized in financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
- We define EBITDA as income (loss) before net interest expense (interest income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation expense and adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations. We define adjusted net income as net income plus adjustments for items not considered part of the Company's normal recurring operations. We define total liquidity as the Company's cash and cash equivalents and available borrowings under our credit facility.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and total liquidity are presented because we believe they are useful indicators of the Company's performance and ability to make strategic investments and meet capital expenditures and debt service requirements. However, they are not intended to represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and should not be used as an alternative to net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance or cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and total liquidity are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and total liquidity (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated
|Campus Operations
|Transitional
|Corporate
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|12,700
|$
|6,834
|$
|33,850
|$
|24,730
|$
|-
|$
|(604
|)
|$
|(21,150
|)
|$
|(17,292
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|888
|373
|607
|574
|-
|-
|281
|(201
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,221
|3,722
|-
|-
|-
|3,221
|3,722
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,898
|3,440
|6,767
|3,274
|-
|131
|166
|EBITDA
|23,707
|14,369
|41,224
|28,578
|-
|(604
|)
|(17,517
|)
|(13,605
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,408
|1,275
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,408
|1,275
|New campus and campus relocation costs
|2,254
|1,970
|2,254
|1,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Program expansions
|287
|178
|287
|178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on sale of Summerlin Las Vegas
|-
|1,178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,178
|Severance and other one-time costs
|-
|257
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|257
|Pension adjustment and other one-time costs
|1,421
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,421
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|29,077
|$
|19,227
|$
|43,765
|$
|30,726
|$
|-
|$
|(604
|)
|$
|(14,688
|)
|$
|(10,895
|)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated
|Campus Operations
|Transitional
|Corporate
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|19,998
|9,891
|$
|96,283
|$
|61,350
|$
|-
|$
|(2,038
|)
|$
|(76,285
|)
|$
|(49,421
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|3,268
|466
|2,415
|2,208
|-
|-
|853
|(1,742
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|6,120
|4,820
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,120
|4,820
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,831
|12,956
|20,228
|12,200
|-
|56
|603
|700
|EBITDA
|50,217
|28,133
|118,926
|75,758
|-
|(1,982
|)
|(68,709
|)
|(45,643
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,488
|4,629
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,488
|4,629
|Gain on insurance proceeds
|-
|(2,794
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,794
|)
|New campus and campus relocation costs
|8,148
|8,793
|8,148
|8,793
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Program expansions
|1,860
|1,050
|1,860
|1,050
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on sale of Summerlin Las Vegas
|-
|1,178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,178
|Severance and other one-time costs
|-
|1,323
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,323
|Pension adjustment and other one-time costs
|1,421
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,421
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|67,134
|$
|42,312
|$
|128,934
|$
|85,601
|$
|-
|$
|(1,982
|)
|$
|(61,800
|)
|$
|(41,307
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated
|Campus Operations
|Transitional
|Corporate
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|12,700
|$
|6,834
|$
|33,850
|$
|24,730
|$
|-
|$
|(604
|)
|$
|(21,150
|)
|$
|(17,292
|)
|Adjustments to net income:
|New campus and campus relocation costs
|2,254
|1,970
|2,254
|1,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Program expansions
|287
|178
|287
|178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New campuses depreciation
|498
|-
|498
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on Summerlin, Las Vegas
|-
|1,178
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,178
|Gain on insurance proceeds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Severance and other one time costs
|1,421
|507
|-
|507
|-
|-
|1,421
|-
|Total non-recurring adjustments
|4,460
|3,833
|3,039
|2,655
|-
|-
|1,421
|1,178
|Income tax effect
|(1,338
|)
|(1,150
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,338
|)
|(1,150
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP
|$
|15,822
|$
|9,517
|$
|36,889
|$
|27,385
|$
|-
|$
|(604
|)
|$
|(21,067
|)
|$
|(17,264
|)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(Unaudited)
|Consolidated
|Campus Operations
|Transitional
|Corporate
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|19,998
|$
|9,891
|$
|96,283
|$
|61,350
|$
|-
|$
|(2,038
|)
|$
|(76,285
|)
|$
|(49,421
|)
|Adjustments to net income:
|New campus and campus relocation costs
|8,148
|8,793
|8,148
|8,793
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Program expansions
|1,860
|1,050
|1,860
|1,050
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New campuses depreciation
|505
|511
|505
|511
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on Summerlin, Las Vegas
|1,178
|-
|-
|1,178
|Gain on insurance proceeds
|-
|(2,794
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,794
|)
|Severance and other one time costs
|1,421
|1,833
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,421
|1,833
|Total non-recurring adjustments
|11,934
|10,571
|10,513
|10,354
|-
|-
|1,421
|217
|Income tax effect
|(3,580
|)
|(3,171
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,580
|)
|(3,171
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP
|$
|28,352
|$
|17,291
|$
|106,796
|$
|71,704
|$
|-
|$
|(2,038
|)
|$
|(78,444
|)
|$
|(52,375
|)
|As of
|
|December 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,519
|Credit facility
|60,000
|Total Liquidity
|$
|88,519
*As of December 31, 2025, there was no debt outstanding under the revolving credit facility.
The tables below present selected operating metrics for our reportable segments (in thousands, except for student population and starts) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Revenue:
|Campus Operations
|$
|142,872
|$
|117,666
|21.4
|%
|Transitional
|-
|1,708
|(100.0
|)%
|Total
|$
|142,872
|$
|119,374
|19.7
|%
|Operating Income (loss):
|Campus Operations
|$
|34,457
|$
|25,304
|36.2
|%
|Transitional
|-
|(604
|)
|100.0
|%
|Corporate
|(16,721
|)
|(13,771
|)
|(21.4
|)%
|Total
|$
|17,736
|$
|10,929
|62.3
|%
|Starts:
|Campus Operations
|3,930
|3,397
|15.7
|%
|Transitional
|-
|100
|(100.0
|)%
|Total
|3,930
|3,497
|12.4
|%
|Average Population:
|Campus Operations
|18,243
|15,586
|17.0
|%
|Transitional
|-
|318
|(100.0
|)%
|Total
|18,243
|15,904
|14.7
|%
|End of Period Population:
|Campus Operations
|17,046
|14,838
|14.9
|%
|Transitional
|-
|300
|(100.0
|)%
|Total
|17,046
|15,138
|12.6
|%
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Revenue:
|Campus Operations
|$
|518,241
|$
|432,966
|19.7
|%
|Transitional
|-
|7,098
|(100.0
|)%
|Total
|518,241
|440,064
|17.8
|%
|Operating Income (loss):
|Campus Operations
|$
|98,698
|$
|63,558
|55.3
|%
|Transitional
|-
|(2,039
|)
|100
|%
|Corporate
|(68,386
|)
|(46,342
|)
|(47.6
|)%
|Total
|30,312
|15,177
|99.7
|%
|Starts:
|Campus Operations
|20,906
|18,153
|15.2
|%
|Transitional
|-
|507
|(100
|)%
|Total
|20,906
|18,660
|12.0
|%
|Average Population:
|Campus Operations
|16,622
|14,100
|17.9
|%
|Transitional
|-
|326
|(100
|)%
|Total
|16,622
|14,426
|15.2
|%
|End of Period Population:
|Campus Operations
|17,046
|14,838
|14.9
|%
|Transitional
|-
|300
|(100
|)%
|Total
|17,046
|15,138
|12.6
|%
Information included in the table below provides student starts and population under the Campus Operations segment with a breakdown by Transportation and Skilled Trade programs and Healthcare and Other Professions programs.
Population by Program (Campus Operations Segment):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Starts:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|2.920
|2,366
|23.4
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|1,010
|1,031
|(2.0
|%)
|Total
|3,930
|3,397
|15.7
|%
|Average Population:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|14,612
|11,654
|25.4
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|3,631
|3,932
|(7.7
|%)
|Total
|18,243
|15,586
|17.0
|%
|End of Period Population:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|13,612
|11,081
|22.8
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|3,434
|3,757
|(8.6
|%)
|Total
|17,046
|14,838
|14.9
|%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Starts:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|16,526
|13,396
|23.4
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|4,380
|4,757
|(7.9
|)%
|Total
|20,906
|18,153
|15.2
|%
|Average Population:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|12,984
|10,347
|25.5
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|3,638
|3,753
|(3.1
|)%
|Total
|16,622
|14,100
|17.9
|%
|End of Period Population:
|Transportation and Skilled Trades
|13,612
|11,081
|22.8
|%
|Healthcare and Other Professions
|3,434
|3,757
|(8.6
|)%
|Total
|17,046
|14,838
|14.9
|%
The reconciliations provided below represent management's projections of various components included in our outlook for the full year 2026. These calculations are for illustrative purposes and will be reviewed as the year progresses to reflect actual results, our outlook and continued relevance of specific items. Any revisions or modifications, if necessary, will be disclosed in future announcements of 2026 quarterly results. Adjusted EBITDA and net income have been reconciled to the midpoint of our guidance.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income - 2026 Guidance
(Reconciled to the Mid-Point of 2026 Guidance)
|Adjusted
|EBITDA
|Net Income
|Net Income
|$
|21,500
|$
|21,500
|Interest expense, net
|4,500
|-
|Provision for taxes
|8,800
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|33,000
|-
|EBITDA
|67,800
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,200
|-
|Total
|$
|74,000
|$
|21,500
|2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance range
|$72,000 - $76,000
