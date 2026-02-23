72Nd Senior Nationals Kabaddi Championship 2026 Begins In Vadodara

The 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship 2026 is all set to take place at the Sama Indoor Complex, Vadodara, from February 24 to 27. The championship will see 31 teams from across the country, with around 400 players competing in a fierce battle to claim the title, as per an official release.

Organised under the aegis of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the tournament will feature a mix of seasoned veterans as well as rising stars. Players who performed exceptionally in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 will also be seen in action.

PKL Stars to Watch

Among the standout names to watch are the top three raiders from PKL Season 12 -- Ayan Lohchab (Haryana), who scored an impressive 316 raid points, Devank Dalal with 271 raid points, and Bharat Hooda (Services), who finished the season with 230 raid points. Ashu Malik, who led Dabang Delhi to a title-winning campaign last season, will represent Railways, while Arjun Deshwal will once again shoulder leadership duties as he leads Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament will also spotlight emerging talents such as Deepak Sankar (Tamil Nadu), who recorded 64 tackle points for the Bengaluru Bulls and was named the New Young Player of the Season in PKL 12. Maharashtra will be represented by Puneri Paltan raider Aditya Shinde, who accumulated 159 raid points, including five super raids. Haryana defender Nitesh Kumar, another breakout performer with 65 tackle points and five High 5s, will also be part of the championship, along with promising players Anil (Himachal Pradesh) and Uday Parte (Madhya Pradesh).

Top Contenders

Defending champions Services, boasting a star-studded lineup including Devank Dalal, Naveen Kumar, Bharat Hooda, Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya, will enter the tournament aiming to retain their title. Railways, Haryana and Maharashtra, backed by equally formidable squads, are expected to present strong challenges, setting the stage for a fiercely contested championship.

Platform for Future Selection

The tournament will also serve as a vital platform for elite and emerging players, with consistent performances often paving the way for selection into national camps, the Indian team and professional leagues. The Senior Nationals is being jointly organised by the Gujarat Kabaddi Association and the Vadodara Kabaddi Association. Working closely with AKFI, the associations have ensured smooth arrangements for athletes, officials and teams, further reinforcing Gujarat's growing stature as a hub for hosting major sporting events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)