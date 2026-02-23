Zelensky On Shahed Repeater Antennas In Belarus: We Do Everything To Eliminate Three Or Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with the Belarusian independent media outlet Dzerkalo, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

"Now Belarus knows exactly what is happening on its territory. It is no longer possible to say, as Lukashenko told me earlier after the start of the full-scale invasion, that 'the missiles were launched, and they had been here for a long time, and we do not control this'. Now, the repeaters of modern Shahed drones are a new technology that has appeared on the territory of Belarus and helps to strike our people and energy facilities. It is due to these repeaters that adjustments are made. We did everything we could to ensure that three or four of them were no longer there. We had to do this because Russia was using jet drones, but not only through Belarus," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that the drones were not only flying through Belarusian territory, but were also receiving technical support from that country.

The next step, according to the president, is to prepare a site for Oreshnik's deployment in Belarus.

“This is all about new steps, not old ones that did not depend on Lukashenko, as he said. Now it definitely depends on him. And that is why we are now at a point where, in my opinion, Belarusians must understand all the risks,” he said.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram