Jordan Valley Authority Signs Agreements To Advance Agricultural, Tourism Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority Secretary-General, Hisham Hayseh, signed a series of investment agreements Monday to implement development projects across several regions of the Kingdom in the agricultural and tourism sectors.The agreements are designed to stimulate local economic activity and generate employment opportunities for residents of surrounding communities.In a statement, Hayseh said the projects are aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision and form part of the government's broader strategy to advance regional development by supporting productive investments and expanding job creation, contributing to sustainable and inclusive growth.He added that the Authority is working to translate His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives into actionable projects aimed at improving economic and social conditions in areas under its jurisdiction, enhancing their investment readiness, and fostering a competitive and attractive business environment.Hayseh noted that the agreements include projects in the Wadi Araba region in southern Jordan, targeting both agricultural production and tourism development. The projects are expected to invigorate economic activity, create direct and indirect employment opportunities, strengthen the local economy, raise income levels, and promote social stability.He explained that the Wadi Araba projects will leverage the region's natural resources and strategic geographic location, focusing on modern agricultural ventures, ecotourism initiatives, and the development of supporting infrastructure and services. The projects fall within a comprehensive framework to expand development in less advantaged areas and integrate them into the national growth trajectory.For their part, investors expressed appreciation for the Authority's facilitation measures, noting that the agreements pave the way for value-added local investments that support the national economy and benefit host communities. They underscored their commitment to implementing the projects in line with best professional and technical standards.