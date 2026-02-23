Kraig Biocraft Laboratories' Spider Silk Advancements Featured As The Cover Of National Geographic's March 2026 Issue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its groundbreaking work in commercializing spider silk is featured on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic magazine.

National Geographic highlights Kraig Labs' advancements in producing spider silk fibers using genetically enhanced silkworms. The article includes a graphic that describes the significant advantages of a silkworm-based platform (Kraig Labs Technology). Those advantages include being the most cost-efficient and highest-quality technology for commercializing spider silk. This breakthrough approach combines the scalability of silkworm cultivation with the exceptional performance properties of spider silk. The feature explores both the technical advantages of Kraig's approach and the growing commercial opportunities of spider silk biomaterials.

Being recognized by a publication with the global reach and historic legacy of National Geographic represents a major milestone for Kraig Labs and for the broader field of biomaterials innovation.

Kraig Labs hosted a team from National Geographic at the Company's research center for three days of interviews, facility tours, and photography. That visit resulted in the striking cover image and an in-depth feature exploring the science and progress behind next-generation spider silk materials. During their visit, Kraig Labs recombinant spider silk was put to the test, towing a car across a parking lot and suspending a person from the ceiling on a single 0.35-ounce loop of thread.

Due to strict confidentiality and publication agreements, the Company was unable to discuss this publicly until the issue was officially released. Kraig Labs is now proud to share this achievement with its shareholders and partners.

Kraig Labs extends its sincere thanks to the entire National Geographic editorial and photography team for their professionalism and dedication in bringing this story to a global audience.

"We are honored to have our work recognized by one of the world's most respected publications. Our recombinant spider silk technology holds amazing potential across numerous applications from apparel to medicines, industry, and defense technologies," said Kim Thomspon, Kraig Labs CEO, founder, and inventor of the technology. "With our production operations set to kick into high gear, our team is eager to begin supplying the markets with this amazing material."

Kraig Labs continues to advance commercialization of its recombinant spider silk technologies as global interest grows in high-performance, sustainable fiber and fabric solutions.

Interested persons can order a copy of the magazine from National Geographic at .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at