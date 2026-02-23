403
Lula Calls on Trump for Equal Treatment of All Nations
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday called on US President Donald Trump to treat all countries fairly after Washington imposed a 15 percent tariff on imports following an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Lula said, "I want to tell the US President Donald Trump that we don't want a new Cold War. We don't want interference in any other country, we want all countries to be treated equally."
The US Supreme Court, which holds a conservative majority, ruled six to three on Friday that a 1977 law Trump had used to introduce sudden tariffs on individual nations “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” effectively challenging the legal basis of the measures.
Lula noted that he did not wish to comment on another country’s judicial decisions but expressed hope that Brazil’s ties with the United States “will go back to normalcy” soon. The Brazilian leader, 80, is expected to travel to Washington next month for talks with Trump.
"I am convinced that Brazil-US relation will go back to normalcy after our conversation," Lula said, adding that Brazil only wanted to "live in peace, generate jobs, and improve lives of our people". He also emphasized, "The world doesn't need more turbulence, it needs peace."
Relations between Washington and Brasilia appear to be improving after months of tension.
Recently, the US administration exempted major Brazilian exports from 40 percent tariffs that had been imposed last year.
During his visit to India, Lula attended an artificial intelligence summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Brazil and India agreed to expand cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths, along with signing several additional agreements.
