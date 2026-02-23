Ashghal Announces Closure Of Thumama Stadium Interchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced the closure of the Thumama Stadium Interchange Exit No. 32A for traffic coming from Mesaieed Road towards Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor.

The closure, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, will be in place for a duration of 8 hours on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 2am to 10am daily, to carry out essential maintenance works.

During the closure period road users coming from Mesaieed Road towards Hamad International Airport are advised to use the alternative routes indicated on the attached map.