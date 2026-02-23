Qatar's Shura Council Considers Drone Bill And Property Law Reform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Shura Council has considered draft legislation on drones and property owners' associations, and reviewed reports on international parliamentary engagements, as part of its weekly sitting in Doha.

This came during Monday's meeting, which was held at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the council's headquarters and chaired by HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim. At the outset, HE the Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.

The sitting discussed a government-proposed draft law regulating the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The council referred the bill to its Internal and External Affairs Committee for detailed examination and to prepare a report.

The council also debated a report by its Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee on a bill concerning owners' associations. After deliberations, Their Excellencies the members voted to return the proposed legislation to the committee for further study.

In addition, the council also heard a report on the participation of HE the Deputy Speaker Dr Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti in the 4th International Forum entitled "Women of the Third Millennium" held in Moscow in November 2025.

Members were also briefed on the participation of a council delegation in a conference titled "The Role of Parliament in Shaping the Future of Responsible Artificial Intelligence," which took place in Kuala Lumpur, also in November last year.