Ocular Therapeutixtm To Present Detailed SOL-1 Data At The 49Th Macula Society Annual Meeting And Host Investor Webcast To Discuss Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ocular to present detailed SOL-1 data at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting on Friday, February 27, 2026, starting at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET)

Company to host an investor webcast on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 AM ET to discuss the Macula Society presentations

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that the Company will present detailed results from the SOL-1 Phase 3 superiority clinical trial of AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting on Friday, February 27, 2026, with data presentations starting at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET). Ocular plans to host an investor webcast on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 AM ET to discuss the Macula Society presentations.

49 th Macula Society Annual Meeting: February 25 – 28, 2026

San Diego, California

Symposium Title: Ocular Therapeutix Symposium to Review Detailed SOL-1 Data

Symposium Date/Time: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:45 – 2:15 PM PT. Following welcome remarks, SOL-1 data presentations to begin at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET).



The SOL-1 Symposium slides will be made available by a Current Report on Form 8-K to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, February 27, 2026. Ocular also plans to make a copy of all slides presented at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting available on its website.

SOL-1 Detailed Data Investor Webcast: March 2, 2026

Ocular Therapeutix will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the detailed SOL-1 results being presented at the 49th Macula Society Annual Meeting. The event will include brief prepared remarks followed by a live Q&A session with Ocular leadership and retina Key Opinion Leaders.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Monday, March 2, 2026, at 7:30 AM ET

Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1-800-579-2543

Participant Dial-In (International): 1-785-424-1789

Conference ID: OCULAR

Webcast Access: Please click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

...