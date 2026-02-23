Veterinary Biologics Market Is Projected To Reach USD 27.3 Billion By 2036 At A 6.30% CAGR From 2026.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The veterinary biologics market stands at USD 14.8 billion in 2026 and is forecast to expand to USD 27.3 billion by 2036, registering a steady CAGR of 6.30%. This growth reflects increasing prioritization of preventive healthcare in animal populations, particularly through vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other immunotherapeutics that deliver targeted disease protection. Rising focus on herd health, biosecurity, and productivity in livestock alongside expanding companion animal care is positioning veterinary biologics as a cornerstone of modern veterinary practice.

Market snapshot: global market 2026 - 2036

Market size 2026? USD 14.8 billion

Market size 2036? USD 27.3 billion

CAGR? 6.30%

Leading animal type and share? Livestock (75%)

Key growth regions? Germany, France, USA, Japan, UK

Top companies? Elanco Animal Health, Ceva, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Virbac, Hester Biosciences Limited, Colorado Serum Company, Addison Biological Laboratory Inc., American Animal Health Inc., HIPRA, Bimeda Inc.

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The veterinary biologics market begins at USD 14.8 billion in 2026 and follows a consistent upward trajectory driven by volume expansion and selective price uplift from advanced formulations. By 2028, continued adoption in livestock and companion segments supports steady gains. The market reaches approximately USD 18 billion around 2030 before climbing to USD 20 billion by 2031, reflecting an absolute increase of USD 5.2 billion over the first half of the forecast with volume contributing roughly 68% of growth. From 2031 onward, broader penetration in emerging applications and sustained preventive demand pushes the market to USD 27.3 billion by 2036, adding USD 7.3 billion in the latter period where volume still dominates at about 67%.

Why the Market is Growing

The veterinary biologics market expands primarily due to rising demand for vaccines, immunotherapeutics, and diagnostic products aimed at preventing and controlling diseases across livestock, companion animals, and aquaculture. Shift from reactive treatments to proactive immune protection-enabled by recombinant vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and optimized platforms-delivers improved safety, efficacy, and herd immunity.

Segment Spotlight

Animal Type

Livestock represents the dominant segment with a 75% share, driven by high population density in cattle, poultry, swine, and small ruminants within commercial agriculture. Farmers and veterinarians rely on biologics such as vaccines, antitoxins, and immunomodulators to avert outbreaks, lower mortality, and sustain productivity in large-scale systems.

Distribution Channel

Veterinary clinics hold the leading position with approximately 50% of distribution, serving as the main hub for routine vaccinations, preventive programs, and treatment across livestock and companion animals. Their combination of professional expertise, cold storage infrastructure, and client accessibility ensures reliable administration and follow-up for both individual and herd-based care.

Product

Vaccines, including attenuated live, inactivated, subunit, recombinant, and others, alongside monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulators, form the core of offerings. These products emphasize targeted protection, regulatory compliance, and multi-species applicability to meet evolving disease challenges.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

Strong demand stems from disease prevention priorities in high-density livestock farming, companion animal care, and aquaculture. Modern biologics offer superior immune responses compared to conventional options, supported by regulatory frameworks and growing awareness of zoonotic risks and herd health economics.

Opportunities

Innovation in recombinant technologies, combination products, and region-specific immunogens opens pathways for enhanced protection and reduced treatment frequency. Partnerships among biotech firms, research institutions, and governments facilitate validation, education, and expanded reach into commercial and smallholder operations.

Trends

Development focuses on advanced platforms such as viral vectors and adjuvant-optimized formulations, alongside digital traceability for cold chain and batch consistency. Emphasis remains on efficacy, safety, and biosecurity outcomes rather than volume alone.

Challenges

High R&D and manufacturing costs, stringent cold chain requirements, and regulatory hurdles limit faster penetration, especially in rural or resource-constrained areas. Variability in immune responses, supply chain issues, and limited veterinary access in some regions slow broader adoption despite strong underlying need.



Scope of the Report

Quantitative Units: USD billion (2026)

Segmentation: Animal (Livestock, Companion Animals, Canine, Feline, Avian, Aquatic, Bovine, Porcine, Ovine and Caprine, Poultry, Equine); Product (Vaccines [Attenuated Live, Conjugate, Inactivated, Subunit, Toxoid, DNA, Recombinant], Bacterial Extracts, Monoclonal Antibody, Immunomodulatory, Cytokines, Allergenic Extracts, Others); Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Research Institutes, Retail Pharmacies)

Regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered: Includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Germany, United Kingdom, France, United States, Brazil, among others

FAQ

What is the growth forecast for the veterinary biologics market through 2036? The veterinary biologics market is valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 6.30%.

What is driving growth in the veterinary biologics market? Growth arises from increasing demand for preventive vaccines, immunotherapeutics, and biologics to control diseases in livestock, companion animals, and aquaculture, supported by better efficacy, safety profiles, animal health awareness, and biosecurity needs.

Why does livestock represent the leading animal type in the veterinary biologics market? Livestock holds approximately 75% share due to high economic importance, large populations in cattle, poultry, swine, and ruminants, and the need for immunization to prevent outbreaks, reduce mortality, and support productivity in commercial agriculture.

