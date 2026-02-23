Mexico On Lockdown After Cartel Chief's Death Sparks Nationwide Chaos

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - "El Mencho," founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the world's most wanted drug lord, was killed Sunday in a U.S.-backed military raid in Jalisco - the DEA had a $15 million bounty on him. - Cartel retaliation engulfed the country within hours: 250 roadblocks across 20 states, 20 banks torched in Jalisco alone, airports besieged, and Puerto Vallarta - a major tourist hub - left without taxis, buses, or functioning flights. - Ten states canceled school on Monday, embassies from at least eight countries issued shelter-in-place alerts, and airlines suspended flights across western Mexico as the government activated emergency protocols.

One man was killed in a mountain raid on Sunday. By nightfall, half of Mexico was paralyzed. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes - "El Mencho " - died after a military operation with U.S. intelligence support in the Sierra de Tapalpa, Jalisco.

The intended capture turned lethal when he was wounded in a firefight and died during an airlift to Mexico City. The DEA had a $15 million bounty on him and described the CJNG as operating in at least 40 countries.

The cartel's response was ferocious. Within hours, 250 roadblocks were reported across 20 states. In Guadalajara, 20 banks were torched. In Puerto Vallarta, smoke rose over the tourist district as all ground transport shut down and tourists missed flights rather than risk the road to the airport.

Jalisco's governor declared a "code red." Ten states canceled school for Monday. Aeroméxico suspended flights across western Mexico. The United States issued shelter alerts for Puerto Vallarta, Cancún, Tulum, Tijuana, and parts of six other states. At least seven more countries followed.

The CJNG operates in all 32 Mexican states and at least 40 countries. History suggests that killing a cartel leader triggers succession wars - as happened in Culiacán after operations against Ovidio Guzmán. El Mencho's death is the biggest blow to Mexican drug trafficking in a generation. Whether it marks a turning point or the start of something worse remains to be seen.