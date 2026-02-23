Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|277,975
|$
|268,633
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|63,762
|68,419
|Inventories, net
|76,766
|80,794
|Prepaid expenses
|9,807
|16,026
|Other current assets
|7,404
|3,126
|Total Current Assets
|435,714
|436,998
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,138,671
|1,065,869
|Deposits on equipment
|118
|1,047
|Operating lease right of use assets
|66,424
|3,366
|Long term investment in equity securities
|33,446
|33,446
|Deferred tax assets, net
|68,893
|-
|Other assets
|34,509
|34,152
|Total Assets
|$
|1,777,775
|$
|1,574,878
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|42,429
|$
|39,164
|Accrued expenses
|31,610
|56,263
|Current operating lease liabilities
|2,241
|1,322
|Current finance lease liabilities
|2,315
|2,120
|Total Current Liabilities
|$
|78,595
|$
|98,869
|Convertible senior notes
|397,330
|395,163
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|65,023
|2,213
|Long term finance lease liabilities
|28,075
|23,273
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|93
|-
|Total Liabilities
|$
|569,116
|$
|519,518
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock - voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 48,985 issued and 48,970 outstanding on December 31, 2025, and 48,716 issued and 48,702 outstanding on December 31, 2024
|49
|49
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,351,201
|1,338,160
|Accumulated deficit
|(142,669
|)
|(281,806
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|334
|(787
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost - 14 shares on December 31, 2025 and on December 31, 2024
|(256
|)
|(256
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,208,659
|1,055,360
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,777,775
|$
|1,574,878
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
| For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
| For the Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|NET SALES
|$
|285,229
|$
|262,708
|$
|1,102,015
|$
|975,177
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|161,773
|151,108
|652,389
|579,221
|GROSS PROFIT
|123,456
|111,600
|449,626
|395,956
|SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|78,993
|92,223
|373,954
|357,957
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|44,463
|19,377
|75,672
|37,999
|OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:
|Interest and Other Income, net
|2,273
|2,710
|9,221
|11,868
|Interest Expense
|(3,359
|)
|(3,528
|)
|(14,120
|)
|(12,262
|)
|Gain on Equity Investment
|-
|-
|-
|9,918
|(1,086
|)
|(818
|)
|(4,899
|)
|9,524
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|43,377
|18,559
|70,773
|47,523
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|9,562
|436
|(68,364
|)
|598
|INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|33,815
|$
|18,123
|$
|139,137
|$
|46,925
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):
|Change in foreign currency translation
|$
|756
|$
|(603
|)
|$
|1,121
|$
|(196
|)
|TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|756
|(603
|)
|1,121
|(196
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|34,571
|$
|17,520
|$
|140,258
|$
|46,729
|NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|-BASIC
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.37
|$
|2.85
|$
|0.97
|-DILUTED
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.36
|$
|2.64
|$
|0.93
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|-BASIC
|48,903
|48,642
|48,800
|48,487
|-DILUTED
|55,875
|50,407
|56,037
|50,255
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|139,137
|$
|46,925
|$
|(33,614
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
|Provision for loss (gains) on accounts receivable
|12,130
|467
|(2
|)
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|2,212
|1,284
|4,321
|Share-based compensation
|13,883
|51,807
|24,935
|Depreciation and amortization
|89,721
|73,615
|58,517
|Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs
|2,167
|2,089
|4,060
|Change in operating lease right of use asset
|2,347
|1,350
|1,549
|Deferred income taxes
|(68,800
|)
|-
|-
|Inventory obsolescence
|-
|347
|-
|Gain on equity investment
|-
|(9,918
|)
|-
|Loss on equity method investment
|-
|-
|1,890
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,879
|)
|(12,228
|)
|820
|Inventories
|3,822
|(15,484
|)
|(1,207
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,312
|)
|269
|(2,249
|)
|Other assets
|(4,105
|)
|(5,063
|)
|(4,053
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,311
|12,484
|3,543
|Accrued expenses
|(23,396
|)
|7,811
|19,237
|Operating lease liability
|(1,677
|)
|(1,467
|)
|(1,807
|)
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|160,561
|154,288
|75,940
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment
|(148,184
|)
|(187,092
|)
|(239,093
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|-
|-
|(113,441
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|-
|-
|113,441
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(148,184
|)
|(187,092
|)
|(239,093
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
|2,106
|9,138
|4,517
|Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units
|(3,021
|)
|(2,595
|)
|(1,400
|)
|Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|(2,120
|)
|(1,977
|)
|(1,109
|)
|Purchase of capped call options
|-
|-
|(66,211
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
|-
|-
|393,518
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|-
|(2,026
|)
|Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
|(3,035
|)
|4,566
|327,289
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|9,342
|(28,238
|)
|164,136
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR
|268,633
|296,871
|132,735
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|277,975
|$
|268,633
|$
|296,871
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Gross profit
|$
|123,455
|$
|111,600
|$
|449,626
|$
|395,956
|Depreciation expense
|15,402
|13,358
|61,426
|49,056
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|(1,539
|)
|1,310
|3,078
|7,761
|Loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment
|733
|5
|1,020
|696
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|138,051
|$
|126,273
|$
|515,150
|$
|453,469
|Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
|48.4
|%
|48.1
|%
|46.7
|%
|46.5
|%
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|SG&A expenses
|$
|78,993
|$
|92,223
|$
|373,954
|$
|357,957
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|6,807
|5,780
|25,446
|21,747
|Non-cash share-based compensation (a)
|(4,834
|)
|12,635
|10,805
|44,046
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|124
|225
|610
|588
|Distributor transition costs (b)
|-
|-
|10,680
|-
|Legal obligation (c)
|-
|-
|5,703
|-
|International business charges (d)
|-
|-
|1,273
|-
|Adjusted SG&A Expenses
|$
|76,896
|$
|73,583
|$
|319,437
|$
|291,576
|Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales
|27.0
|%
|28.0
|%
|29.0
|%
|29.9
|%
|(a)
|Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.
|(b)
|Represents a non-recurring loss as a result of an accounts receivable write-off in connection with the liquidation of one of our pet specialty distributors. Concurrent with its liquidation, we transitioned to a new distribution partner, who is a leading pet specialty distributor and who we anticipate will facilitate sales to pet specialty stores. Thus, despite the transitory impact during the first quarter of 2025, our ability to continue to generate sales is consistent with what we would expect to generate within the pet specialty channel.
|(c)
|Represents the net settlement charges for all claims related to the litigation with Phillips.
|(d)
|Represents termination costs due to a business change in our international go-to-market strategy.
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|33,815
|$
|18,123
|$
|139,137
|$
|46,925
|Depreciation and amortization
|22,209
|19,138
|86,872
|70,803
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|1,084
|760
|4,887
|335
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|9,562
|436
|(68,364
|)
|598
|EBITDA
|66,669
|38,457
|162,532
|118,661
|Non-cash share-based compensation (a)
|(6,373
|)
|13,946
|13,883
|51,807
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|857
|230
|1,630
|1,284
|Distributor transition costs (b)
|-
|-
|10,680
|-
|Legal obligation (c)
|-
|-
|5,703
|-
|International business charges (d)
|-
|-
|1,273
|-
|Gain on equity investment
|-
|-
|-
|(9,918
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|61,153
|$
|52,633
|$
|195,701
|$
|161,834
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales
|21.4
|%
|20.0
|%
|17.8
|%
|16.6
|%
|(a)
|Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.
|(b)
|Represents a non-recurring loss as a result of an accounts receivable write-off in connection with the liquidation of one of our pet specialty distributors. Concurrent with its liquidation, we transitioned to a new distribution partner, who is a leading pet specialty distributor and who we anticipate will facilitate sales to pet specialty stores. Thus, despite the transitory impact during the first quarter of 2025, our ability to continue to generate sales is consistent with what we would expect to generate within the pet specialty channel.
|(c)
|Represents the net settlement charges for all claims related to the litigation with Phillips.
|(d)
|Represents termination costs due to a business change in our international go-to-market strategy.
| FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net cash flows provided by operating activities
|$
|160,561
|$
|154,288
|$
|75,940
|less: capital expenditures2
|(148,184
|)
|(187,092
|)
|(239,093
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|12,377
|$
|(32,804
|)
|$
|(163,153
|)
2Capital expenditures is equivalent to the amount included in "Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment" on our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the reported period.
