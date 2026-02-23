Volatus Aerospace Appoints CTO To Accelerate Sovereign Autonomy And Defence Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the“Company”), a next-generation, Canadian aerospace and defence company delivering dual-use uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced the appointment of Krish Srinivasan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), expanding its Executive Leadership Team.

The appointment strengthens and aligns Volatus' engineering and autonomy leadership as Canada advances its Defence Industrial Strategy, prioritizing sovereign production, autonomous systems, supply chain resilience, and Canadian-controlled intellectual property.

Mr. Srinivasan brings more than a decade of leadership in autonomous unmanned systems, counter-UAS (CUAS), urban air mobility, and defence-aligned innovation. His experience includes:



Leading three EU-funded defence and AI programs totaling approximately €40 million

Delivering UAS and CUAS programs valued at approximately USD $35 million

Contributing to INTERPOL's global C-UAS evaluation guidelines Directing one of the first autonomous cross-border UAV flight demonstrations in integrated civil-military airspace

He has led complex multinational aerospace programs from concept through operational deployment. As CTO at Volatus, Mr. Srinivasan will oversee Volatus' unified engineering organization across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The consolidated engineering portfolio spans:



Platform-agnostic autonomy architecture and AI integration

Counter-UAS and airspace security systems

MALE and long-endurance ISR platforms

Modular docking and ground infrastructure systems Industrial-grade mission software, logistics platforms, and integrated multi-sensor ISR payload systems



This vertically integrated approach supports the development of scalable, Canadian-controlled aerospace capability across civil and defence applications.

Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, commented,“Canada's defence and aerospace priorities are clearly shifting toward sovereign, AI-enabled autonomous capability. Volatus has been building toward this transition for several years. Our mandate is to ensure that scalable, Canadian-developed autonomous systems are available to support both civil and defence requirements. Appointing Krish as Chief Technology Officer strengthens our ability to accelerate platform development, autonomy integration, and production readiness.”

The Company has initiated plans for launching its manufacturing, assembly, and integration activity in Mirabel, Quebec. This will anchor Volatus within one of North America's leading aerospace clusters and supports the establishment of disciplined, scalable Canadian manufacturing capacity aligned with national defence priorities while maintaining interoperability with allied standards.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus' mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments, and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates",“seeks”,“strategy” or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook, and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

...

COMPANY WEBSITE



SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.