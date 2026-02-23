403
Nazaha Joins UN Anti-Corruption Workshop On Beneficial Ownership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) participated in an international virtual workshop organized by the United Nations' GlobE Network.
Nazaha said on Monday that this workshop is subsequent to its participation in a discussion panel on beneficial ownership transparency, held on the sidelines of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption in December 2025.
The workshop highlighted efforts to enhance beneficial ownership transparency in Kuwait and GCC states, reviewing relevant legislation on identifying beneficial owners in companies and legal arrangements.
Nazaha outlined Kuwait's nationwide campaign to ensure compliance with beneficial ownership disclosure requirements and stressed measures to ensure data accuracy through technical linkage with the "Kuwait ID" and "Sahel" government platforms.
It also reviewed the GCC Guide on beneficial ownership practices and measures, aimed at unifying regional efforts in line with international standards, including those of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Nazaha underscored that beneficial ownership transparency is vital to combating money laundering and corruption, preventing misuse of shell companies and sanctions evasion, and strengthening integrity and international asset recovery cooperation. (end)
