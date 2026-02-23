403
Man Shot Dead While Trying to Breach Trump’s Estate Security
(MENAFN) A man in his early twenties was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents and a local sheriff's deputy in the early hours of Sunday after breaching the security perimeter surrounding President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Secret Service confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying: "On February 22, around 1:30 a.m., a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago."
Authorities identified the individual as armed and potentially dangerous upon approach. "The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," the statement said.
President Trump was not at the Florida property at the time, remaining in Washington D.C. throughout the incident. No Secret Service protectees were on the premises when the breach occurred. Law enforcement personnel who confronted the intruder emerged uninjured, with no Secret Service or PBSO deputies sustaining harm during the exchange of fire.
A multi-agency investigation is now underway. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are jointly examining the circumstances surrounding the breach, including the individual's identity, background, potential motivations, and the use of lethal force by officers.
The incident reignites concerns over the security of Trump-affiliated properties in South Florida. In September 2024, Ryan Wesley Routh attempted to assassinate Trump — then a presidential candidate — at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a venue located just miles from Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, Routh was sentenced to life in federal prison following his conviction last year on charges of attempted assassination.
