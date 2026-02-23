Global Healthcare Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report - Track $746.5 Billion In The Current Pipeline - Top 20 Projects Per Region Are Listed Giving Country, Stage, Value Of Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major market opportunities in healthcare construction include focusing on North America, which holds the largest project share at 40.1%. Additionally, targeting projects in the execution stage (57.9%) offers immediate engagement potential, while early-stage projects in planning (23.2%) provide long-term growth prospects.

The "Project Insight - Global Healthcare Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The analyst is currently tracking healthcare construction projects, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) to execution, with a combined value of $746.5 billion globally.

In terms of regions, the North American region accounts for the highest share (40.1%) of the pipeline, with a combined project pipeline of $299.6 billion, ahead of Western Europe's $185.9 billion and North-East Asia's $65.8 billion. The pipeline is relatively advanced, with more than half (57.9%) of the projects in the execution stage.

Those in the pre-execution stage (comprising design, tender, and award) account for 17.7% of the total project pipeline by value. Early-stage projects account for a smaller share of the pipeline, with almost a quarter of projects in the planning stage accounting for 23.2%, and those in the pre-planning stage (announced and study) accounting for 1.2% of the total pipeline by value, as of December 2025

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

