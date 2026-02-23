North America Mining Industry Review Report 2026: Detailed Information On Commodity Price, Production By Country, Major Operating Mines, Major Exploration, And Development Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in North American mining include exploiting large reserves of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Focus on reducing import reliance, addressing permitting delays, and navigating geopolitical shifts can enhance investment in key minerals while mitigating supply chain risks.

The "North America Mining Review (2026)" provides an in-depth analysis of the mining sector across key North American markets. The report offers comprehensive coverage of macroeconomic trends and commodity price movements impacting the region. It provides historical and forecast data on various commodities. It highlights major mining markets such as the US, Canada and Mexico.

The study examines a wide range of commodities, including silver, uranium, gold, diamond, zinc, lead, copper, coal, iron ore, nickel, platinum and lithium, detailing production and project developments. It also reviews operational environments, investment trends, regulatory updates and infrastructure challenges, supported by a detailed appendix.

North America remains a strategically important mining region, underpinned by large and diversified mineral endowments across the US, Canada and Mexico. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the region holds significant shares of global reserves of potash, uranium, copper, nickel, zinc, and molybdenum alongside growing inventories of battery and critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, rate earth elements and cobalt.

Despite this resource base mining activity continues to face structural challenges, including permitting delays, cost inflation, and environmental scrutiny. Geopolitical realignments and supply chain security concerns are increasing shaping investment priorities, particularly as governments seek to reduce reliance on imports from geopolitically sensitive regions.

North America is one of the key producers of silver, uranium, gold, diamond, zinc, and lead, accounting for an estimated 29.3%, 25.5%, 14.1%, 12.9%, 12.3%, and 11.2% respectively of global output in 2025. It also holds significant positions in the production of copper (9.8%), coal (5.6%), iron ore (4.8%), nickel (4.7), and platinum (4.2%).

The report contains an overview of the North America mining industry including key macroeconomic trends, commodity price, and operating environment across major and emerging mining markets. It provides detailed information on production by country, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

To understand historical and forecast trend on silver, uranium, gold, diamond, zinc, lead, copper, coal, iron ore, nickel, platinum and lithium production across key North American countries

To identify key players in the North America's mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects in North America

