'Jab Khuli Kitaab': Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia Star In ZEE5 Film

In a major announcement for streaming audiences, ZEE5 has unveiled the first look of its upcoming original film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab', headlined by veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. The direct-to-digital feature is set to premiere exclusively on Hindi ZEE5 on March 6, 2026. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced under the banner of Shoestrap Films, the film is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla. It is based on Shukla's original play of the same name and brings to the screen a tender, humorous, and emotionally layered late-life romance.

About the Film's Plot

'Jab Khuli Kitaab' follows the story of Gopal and Anusuya, a couple whose decades-long marriage is shaken by an unexpected revelation. As long-held truths come to the surface, their family is drawn into a swirl of emotions- at times poignant, often laced with humour. At its core, the narrative explores themes of love, companionship, forgiveness, and the possibility of rediscovering one another after a lifetime together.

Ensemble Cast and Supporting Roles

The ensemble cast also features Aparshakti Khurana as a young lawyer whose modern outlook introduces a fresh dynamic to the unfolding family drama. Supporting performances by Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi and Manasi Parekh further add depth and texture to the story.

A Celebration of Enduring Love

Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer, & TV and Business Head for Hindi ZEE5, described the film as a celebration of enduring love. "Jab Khuli Kitaab is a reminder that love doesn't come with timelines or expiry dates. At ZEE5, we are constantly looking for stories that feel fresh yet deeply relatable, and this film does exactly that- it celebrates the beauty of second chances and the courage it takes to forgive loved ones," she said. Das added that the on-screen pairing of Kapur and Kapadia promises a rare blend of warmth, humour and emotional truth.

Sunil Chainani, Business Head, Movies, Applause Entertainment, noted that the film stood out for its warmth and finely observed relationships. He said the story defies conventions through its characters and praised Shukla's nuanced writing and direction, along with the performances of Kapur and Kapadia, calling the film both intimate and deeply relatable.

Director's Vision: Unfiltered Honesty

Sharing his thoughts, Saurabh Shukla said the story centres on "raw, unfiltered honesty" within long-standing relationships. He described it as an exploration of unspoken emotions, unresolved conflicts and unexpected tenderness, while also finding humour in the messiness of real life. According to him, the film captures how love, in all its flawed and redemptive forms, can endure even the toughest storms.

Blending nostalgia with contemporary emotional complexity, 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' promises a heartfelt and engaging look at a marriage tested by truth- and the possibility of falling in love all over again.

