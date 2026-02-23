Navitas Draws Retail Buzz After CEO Signals Encouraging Feedback On New Power Chips With Data Center Application



Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre said the company's 1.2kV SiC chips had already been sent to customers, and the feedback had been encouraging.

Navitas stock has gained 10% year to date, after doubling last year. However, Stocktwits sentiment for NVTS remains in the 'bearish' zone.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. drew intense buzz on Stocktwits and jumped to the top of the trending list after its top boss said its latest power chips received encouraging customer reviews.

Navitas has developed power chips that are more efficient and better suited for high-power applications such as AI data centers, grid infrastructure, and industrial systems. In a LinkedIn post on Saturday, CEO Chris Allexandre said the company's 1.2kV SiC (silicon carbide) chips, built on the 5th generation GeneSic technology, were sent to customers and the“feedback is very exciting.”

Navitas' AI Infrastructure Play Gains Attention

“High voltage Sic is one of our key growth trajectory in High Power markets, in particular for AI D/C and grid and energy infrastructure and this announcement is an important step forward,” Allexandre wrote.

Retail Traders Cautious Despite Buzz

Source: Navitas CEO Chris Allexandre's LinkedIn page

However, retail sentiment for NVTS remained in the 'bearish,' unchanged from last week. While members were upbeat about the latest development and discussed the potential of the technology, some also expressed concern over the absence of definitive, revenue-generating contracts.

NVTS sentiment and message volume as of February 23 | Source: Stocktwits

Navitas, which designs and sells advanced power-semiconductor chips, has caught investors' attention of late due to its silicon carbide (SiC) devices used to make power conversion in data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial systems more efficient.

Many believe that new chips could capture growth in AI infrastructure and energy markets where demand for efficient power solutions is rapidly rising.

Navitas shares are up 10.4% year to date. They doubled over the last year.

