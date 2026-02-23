403
Account News In Brief (February 23, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON - Pendulum has appointed Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as its US PR agency of record. Led from the agency's Boston office, the program will focus on elevating Pendulum's profile in social intelligence and educating marketers and risk teams on gaps created by traditional text-based listening tools. Pendulum's platform uses agentic AI to analyze brand mentions across text, audio, video and images in more than 25 platforms and 75 languages.
NEW YORK - REYA Communications has been named PR agency of record for African Bush Camps. The agency will lead strategic communications for the safari operator as it expands awareness of its conservation and community-focused model across Southern Africa. Founded in 2006, African Bush Camps operates in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with additional partner properties across Mozambique and South Africa.
NEW YORK - Marino has been named US agency of record for Pasta Garofalo and Di Marco Pinsa Romana. Marino will lead media relations, influencer strategy and advertising for Pasta Garofalo, and deliver an integrated communications program for Di Marco Pinsa Romana spanning media relations, creative content, social media, influencer marketing and experiential. Both brands are expanding their US presence.
MIAMI BEACH, FL - Cliffhanger has been selected to lead North American communications for Healix International. The B2B and B2C agency will support Healix's regional growth strategy, providing communications counsel as the risk management and healthcare services provider expands its footprint.
NEW YORK - CIIC PR has been named agency of record for Aimbridge All-Inclusive, the all-inclusive brand launched by Aimbridge Hospitality. The agency will oversee strategic communications across North America and Canada and support the launch of two new Dominican Republic properties, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana and Wyndham Alltra Samaná.
