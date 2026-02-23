Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malakand: 16-Year-Old College Student Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen

2026-02-23 06:04:10
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

In the Ghari Usmani Khel area of Malakand, a 16-year-old female student was killed on Monday morning in a shooting by unidentified armed men.

According to sources, Faryal, daughter of Gohar, a private college student, left home in the morning to go to college when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire near Akhun Baba Cemetery, killing her on the spot.

Also Read: Four Killed in Charsadda Over Long-Standing Women-Related Dispute

A Rescue 1122 team promptly reached the scene and transported her body to THQ Hospital Dargai, where hospital sources confirmed she was brought dead.

Local residents said that the victim's family had no known enmity with anyone, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the incident. The Malakand Levies have registered a case and started the investigation.

Tribal News Network

