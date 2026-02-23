Karak: Attack On Ambulance Carrying Injured FC Personnel After Quadcopter Strike, 3 Killed, 5 Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In the Bahadur Khel area under Thana Khurram, Karak, terrorists opened fire on a Rescue 1122 ambulance transporting injured personnel from a Federal Constabulary (FC) post after it was targeted by a quadcopter attack.

In the attack, three FC personnel inside the ambulance were martyred, while five others were injured, including two Rescue personnel and three FC personnel. Four of the injured FC personnel are undergoing treatment at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

According to rescue officials, along with the injured FC personnel, two FC attendants were also present in the ambulance. During the attack, terrorists also set the ambulance on fire.

Also Read: Bannu: Suicide Attack Foiled, Lt Col Gul Faraz and One Soldier Martyred, 5 Militants Killed

Police stated that an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is ongoing, and a search operation is underway to track down those involved.

Earlier, the FC post in Dargah Shaheedan, Bahadur Khel, was attacked using a quadcopter, leaving five personnel injured.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saud Khan said that immediately after the attack, a large police contingent reached the site, cordoned off the area, and started a search operation. Checkpoints have been established, and the search for suspects continues.

The injured personnel include Constable Sabir, Sepoy Ameen, Sepoy Zohaib, Sepoy Murad, and Sepoy Yousaf. All injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.