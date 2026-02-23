Cirque Du Soleil's Corteo Comes To Qatar Tickets On Sale Now
Doha, Qatar: Cirque du Soleil will bring one of its most celebrated productions to Qatar in April for eight unforgettable performances.
A fan favourite that has captivated audiences worldwide, Corteo will take place at Qatar National Convention Center from April 8-13, 2026.
Corteo, which means 'cortege' in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels.Read Also
The music, by turns lyrical and playful, carries Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.
Tickets, starting at QR175, are on sale now on Platinumlist.
Show timings and schedule (Doors open an hour in advance):
April 8 (Wednesday) - 7:30pm show starts
April 9 (Thursday) - 7:30pm show starts
April 10 (Friday) - 3:30pm first show starts | 7:30pm second show starts
April 11 (Saturday) - 3:30pm first show starts | 7:30pm second show starts
April 12 (Sunday)- 7:30pm show starts
April 13 (Monday) - 7:30pm show starts
