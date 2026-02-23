Healthcare Transportation Service Report 2026-2035: A $155.25+ Billion Market By 2030 With Centene, Molina Healthcare, DHL, ARAMARK, Lyft Healthcare, And Modivcare Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Transportation Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The healthcare transportation service market has witnessed robust growth and is poised for further expansion. In 2025, the market size is projected to increase from $109.41 billion to $116.47 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the expansion of hospital and healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the demand for emergency medical response services and assisted mobility services is contributing to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $155.26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.5%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for home healthcare services, rising investments in advanced medical transport fleets, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care models. Additionally, the expansion of air and rapid medical transport services, combined with the integration of digital scheduling and tracking platforms, will play a critical role in market advancement. Key trends forecasted include a rise in specialized patient transport vehicles, an increase in non-emergency medical transportation demand, and the incorporation of medical equipment within transport fleets.

The escalating number of medical appointments fuels the healthcare transportation service market's growth, as reliable patient travel solutions become essential for timely access to healthcare services. For example, the UK's National Health Service reported a rise in general practitioner appointments from 375.7 million to 383.3 million over a year, indicating a surge in demand for healthcare transportation services.

Leading companies in the market are adopting innovative AI-powered solutions, such as predictive route optimization platforms, to enhance their competitive edge. These platforms utilize real-time traffic data and dynamic scheduling algorithms to reduce transit times and ensure secure handling of medical items. In April 2024, Zipline expanded its AI-enabled drone delivery platform to distribute medical supplies, improving delivery efficiency and patient satisfaction.

In May 2023, CVS Health Corporation acquired Oak Street Health for around $10.6 billion. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance CVS's primary care offerings and improve healthcare access, particularly for older adults, by integrating Oak Street Health's innovative care model.

Key players in the healthcare transportation service market include Centene Corporation, Molina Healthcare Inc., DHL International GmbH, ARAMARK Holdings Corp., Lyft Healthcare Inc., and ModivCare Solutions LLC, among others.

Geographically, North America was the leading region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the USA.

The market includes revenues from services such as stretcher transportation, wheelchair transportation, and long-distance healthcare services. These revenues are generated through sales, grants, or donations and reflect consumption values within specified geographies, irrespective of production origin.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



By Type: Medical Product, Patient Transport, Incubator Transport, Mobile Treatment Facilities, Non-Medical Transport

By Mode of Transportation: Air, Water, Ground By End User: Hospitals, Private Paying Customers, Nursing Care Facilities, Medical Centers

Subsegments:



Medical Product: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Laboratory Specimens

Patient Transport: Emergency, Non-Emergency, Air Ambulance, Ground Ambulance

Incubator Transport: Neonatal, Pediatric

Mobile Treatment Facilities: Mobile Clinics, Field Hospitals, Surgical Units Non-Medical Transport: Medical Staff, Healthcare Logistics, Equipment and Supplies

Key Companies Mentioned: Centene Corporation, Molina Healthcare Inc., DHL International GmbH, ARAMARK Holdings Corp., Lyft Healthcare Inc., among others.

Focus on Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

