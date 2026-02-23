Kerala: Padmaja Venugopal Set For Fourth Electoral Battle, First As BJP Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, Feb 23 (IANS) At 66, Padmaja Venugopal is poised for yet another electoral battle, her fourth, but for the first time under a different political banner.

A three-time Congress candidate in the past, she is now all set to contest on a BJP ticket, marking a decisive shift in a career shaped as much by legacy as by repeated electoral setbacks.

Padmaja is the daughter of the late K. Karunakaran, the four-time Chief Minister who once towered over Kerala's political landscape and remained one of the most influential Congress leaders in the state's history.

During his political heyday, Karunakaran successfully ushered his son, K. Muraleedharan, into active politics, consolidating the family's political standing within the Congress organisation.

In his debut electoral contest in 1989, Muraleedharan defeated the formidable CPI(M) leader Imbichi Bava, signalling the family's continued political relevance and strengthening the Karunakaran family's influence in Kerala politics.

Padmaja's political trajectory, however, proved far more turbulent and uncertain compared to that of her brother.

Fielded from the Congress stronghold of Mukundapuram in her early electoral outing in 2004, she suffered defeat, marking an unpromising start to her electoral career.

As Karunakaran's political influence waned in the years that followed and his health declined, Padmaja's own political opportunities narrowed considerably, limiting her chances of securing prominent electoral roles within the party.

It was not until 2016 that she returned to the electoral fray, contesting from the Thrissur Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate, but she was defeated once again.

In 2021, she was fielded once more from the Thrissur Assembly constituency, reflecting the party's continued faith in her ability to mount a competitive challenge in the politically significant seat.

That contest proved heartbreakingly close, as she lost by a narrow margin of just 946 votes, making it one of the closest electoral outcomes in the constituency in recent years.

Political observers often argued that the presence of BJP candidate and actor Suresh Gopi, who cut into traditional vote bases across party lines, proved decisive in shaping that outcome.

Months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Padmaja parted ways with the Congress, citing shabby treatment and lack of due recognition within the party, and formally joined the BJP, marking a major shift in her political allegiance.

Now, as indications emerge that she has been cleared to contest from the Thrissur Assembly constituency once again, the political equations in the constituency have shifted significantly compared to previous elections.

Suresh Gopi, fresh from his high-profile Lok Sabha victory from Thrissur in 2024, is firmly backing her candidature, adding considerable political weight to her prospects in the constituency.

For Padmaja, the upcoming election represents more than just another contest, as it is widely being seen as a bid for political redemption, this time with a new party, altered alliances, and a constituency that has twice slipped through her grasp by narrow margins.

Reacting to the developments, Padmaja said she is a loyal soldier of the party and will abide by whatever directives are issued by the BJP leadership regarding her candidature and campaign.