Lawyers Create Tool to Track Alleged Political Use of Justice Department
(MENAFN) In response to rising claims that the Trump administration is leveraging the US Justice Department to target political opponents, a national association of defense attorneys has unveiled a tool to monitor and geographically chart these alleged actions, according to reports.
The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL) introduced an interactive platform that allows lawyers and the public to examine unusual, controversial, or unsuccessful prosecutions undertaken by the Justice Department during the first year of Donald Trump’s second term.
Developed with pro bono support from a team of legal experts, the online tracker highlights several high-profile failed cases linked to the department. Its mapping feature shows an increasing number of instances where grand juries declined to issue indictments sought by the Justice Department against critics of the Trump administration, Democratic officials, or protesters.
Among the cases included is the so-called “sandwich thrower” incident, where a Washington, DC grand jury refused to indict a man accused of throwing a sandwich at a federal agent in 2025.
The platform is designed as a collaborative resource for defense attorneys nationwide, enabling them to share cases and draw lessons from documented examples.
“What has been happening is so unusual and different that I felt that it needed to be brought to the public's attention,” said Steven Salky, a D.C. lawyer helping oversee the initiative. “I thought that this was a good way to help defense lawyers -- particularly federal defenders -- defend cases,” he added.
