Japan to Close Tokyo Skytree Tower After Elevator Incident
(MENAFN) Japanese authorities have shut down the world's tallest broadcasting tower following a dramatic overnight incident in which 20 people, including children, were left trapped inside an elevator for more than five hours, officials confirmed Monday.
Tokyo Skytree, one of the Japanese capital's most visited tourist landmarks, will remain closed through Tuesday as safety inspections get underway, media reported.
Police confirmed that passengers were left stranded when the elevator came to an abrupt halt at approximately 30 meters — roughly 98 feet — above ground level Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
Operator Tobu Tower Skytree Co. disclosed that two elevators ceased functioning simultaneously. One was unoccupied at the time; the other carried the group of 20 passengers now at the center of the incident.
Rescuers extracted those trapped by elevating a steel platform to match the exact height of the stalled elevator car — a delicate operation that stretched from Sunday evening well into the early hours of Monday morning before all passengers were safely brought out.
The closure marks a significant disruption for the iconic structure, which draws millions of visitors annually and stands as a defining feature of the Tokyo skyline. Authorities have not yet disclosed what triggered the sudden malfunction.
