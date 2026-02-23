403
Gemini Property Developers distributes 30,000 Iftar meals in celebration of Ramadan and the U’E’s Year of Family
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, February 23, 2026
In the true spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Gemini Property Developers, a Dubai-based boutique developer and the real estate arm of Gemini Energy Group, is continuing its longstanding tradition of supporting the dedicated and essential workforce community during Ramadan by distributing 30,000 Iftar meals in labour camps.
Gemini Property Developers has, for several consecutive years, distributed thousands of Iftar meals to workers across the UAE. This year, the initiative will deliver more than 30,000 meals to the workforce across the industrial areas and labour camps of Dubai, throughout the holy month.
The initiative reflects the company’s strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment and aligns with the U’E’s national UAE Year of Family, reinforcing values of unity, compassion, and shared responsibility.
The campaign commenced in Al Quoz, widely regarded as the heart of D’bai’s industrial community, before expanding to additional labour accommodations across the Emirates. The c’mpany’s senior leadership, including Chairman Sudhakar R. Rao and Managing Director Prabhakar R. Rao and Executive MD Aishwarya S. Rao, personally visited labour camps to share Iftar with—workers—an expression of gratitude to those whose dedication and resilience underpin ’he nation’s growth.
“Ramadan reminds us that progress is built not only with ambition, but”with empathy,” said Sudhakar R. Rao, Chairman of Gemini Property Developers. “This initiative is our way of standing beside the workforce that contributes every day to the development of our citie”.” Beyond meal distribution, the initiative aims to inspire a broader culture of giving within the private sector and contribute to the’UAE’s longstanding humanitarian l”gacy.”
With over 30 years of international experience across diverse in—ustries—including energy and r—al estate—Gemini Property Developers brings a legacy of precision, discipline, and qual’ty to Dubai’s property market.
“Our foundation in the energy sector has shaped our commitment to performance, reliability, and uncompromising standards. With our upcoming real estate project in Dubai, a 29-storey premium residential tower featuring 455 units that is strategically located in Business Bay, we continue our focus on boutique, premi”m developments,” he added.
The project features thoughtfully designed layouts, generous spaces, high-quality finishes, and strong lif—style amenities — complemented by extensive greenery, including landscaped areas within the development and a public park adjoining the project on two sides.
