Saurabh Shukla Says Jab Khuli Kitaab Starring Dimple Kapadia Talks About 'Real People Facing Uncomfortable Truths'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai 23 Feb (IANS) Writer and Director, Saurabh Shukla has spoken about his new film, "Jab Khuli Kitaab", and highlighted that story explores all relationships, emotions and unresolved conflicts in a humourous way.

He said,“At the heart of 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' lies raw, unfiltered honesty - the kind that can turn lives upside down yet ultimately bring clarity and liberation. Relationships, especially long-standing ones, are layered with unspoken emotions, unresolved conflicts, and unexpected tenderness. This story explores all of that, finding moments of humour in the messiness.”

He added,“It's about real people facing uncomfortable truths, and discovering that love - in all its flawed, restless, and redemptive forms - can survive even the toughest storms. I hope audiences see themselves in Gopal and Anusuya, and feel moved by their journey.”

Starring Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia and Aparshakti Khurana, along with Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi and Manasi Parekh in supporting roles, the first look of this direct-to-digital film that was unveiled today, offered a glimpse into an engaging family drama filled with warmth, wit, and heartfelt moments.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Shoestrap Films Production, the film is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla and based on his original play of the same name. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Hindi ZEE5 on March 06, 2026.

Talking more about Jab Khuli Kitaab, it follows Gopal and Anusuya, a couple whose decades long bond faces an unexpected revelation that shakes up their equation. As long-held truths come to light, the family is drawn into a whirlwind of emotions, sometimes poignant, often humorous; resulting in a story that explores love, companionship, forgiveness, and the beautiful possibility of rediscovering each other after a lifetime together.

The film's stellar ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana as a young lawyer whose modern worldview brings a fresh dynamic to the story, along with Mansi Parekh, Sameer Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi, each adding depth and texture to this delightful family tapestry.

Speaking about the film, Chief Channel Officer, &TV and Business Head for Hindi ZEE5, Kaveri Das said,“Jab Khuli Kitaab is a reminder that love doesn't come with timelines or expiry dates. At ZEE5, we are constantly looking for stories that feel fresh yet deeply relatable, and this film does exactly that - it celebrates the beauty of second chances and the courage it takes to forgive loved ones."

She added, "With stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia leading the narrative, viewers can expect a rare blend of warmth, humour, and emotional truth. Their chemistry and the film's unique plot make it a standout addition to our slate. We're proud to bring such heartfelt storytelling to our subscribers.”

Sunil Chainani, Business Head, Movies, Applause Entertainment said“Jab Khuli Kitaab is a story that resonated with us for its immense warmth, honesty, and finely observed relationships. We're always drawn to narratives that defy conventions with their characters, and this film does so with rare charm and sensitivity."

He added, "With Saurabh Shukla's nuanced writing and direction, and legends like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia bringing these roles to life, it's a film that feels both intimate and deeply relatable. We're delighted to partner with Zee5 and present a story that reminds us that it's never too late to rediscover love.”

The movie is slated to release on March 6, this year on Zee 5.

–IANS

rd/