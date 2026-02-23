Uproar In Rajasthan Assembly As Cong Mlas Walk Out Over Bikaner Minor's Rape-Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly during Zero Hour on Monday over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Bikaner, triggering uproar in the House and sharp remarks from Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

The walkout followed heated exchanges between Congress and BJP MLAs over the minor girl's rape and murder.

Congress MLA Dungaram Gedar raised the issue during Zero Hour, demanding action.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham said the police investigation is ongoing, the minor's body is in the mortuary, senior police officials are on the spot, and the culprits will be arrested soon.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, questioned the delay in arrests, alleging that crimes against girls are increasing.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg accused the Opposition of politicising the issue, while Bedham called it“cheap politics.” Jully countered,“Asking when the murderers will be arrested is not politics.”

Following the heated exchange, the Leader of the Opposition announced a walkout, and Congress MLAs exited the House.

During the walkout, the Speaker called Congress MLA Manish Yadav for a Calling Attention Motion. Yadav walked out but later returned to speak, prompting a stern warning from Devnani.

“You want to be on both sides - walking out and speaking at the same time. This will not be tolerated,” the Speaker said.

When a BJP MLA interrupted him, Devnani expressed displeasure, saying,“Why are you speaking after I have already spoken? Have you become bigger than me? If you are bigger than me, then come and sit in my place. The ruling party should cooperate, and the Opposition should also cooperate.”

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday, triggering protests by locals who alleged that the minor was raped.

The girl had been on her way to appear for her Class 8 exams. When she did not turn up, the school administration informed her parents and a search for her was launched. Her body was found later from a forest area.

Police said they were examining technical evidence and a probe from all angles is ongoing.