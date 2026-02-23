Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Business Registrations Rises in Fourth Quarter of 2025

2026-02-23 05:22:54
(MENAFN) European Union business registrations edged up 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, even as bankruptcy declarations simultaneously rose 2.5%, Eurostat reported Monday.

The information and communication sector emerged as the standout performer, recording the sharpest surge in new business registrations at 6.4%. It was followed by the industry sector, which posted a 4.9% increase, and accommodation and food services, which added 1.3%.

Not all sectors shared in the momentum, however. Trade registrations dipped modestly by 0.3%, while both construction and transport edged down 0.1%.

On the bankruptcy front, the picture was notably grim for certain industries. Accommodation and food services saw the steepest spike in insolvency filings, surging 8.6%, while the information and communication sector — despite its registration gains — was not immune, recording a 7.9% rise in bankruptcies.

In contrast, some sectors offered relief. Bankruptcy filings fell 3.4% in trade and declined 0.7% in finance, providing a measure of stability against the broader upward insolvency trend across the bloc.

MENAFN23022026000045017281ID1110775937



MENAFN

