Kazakhstan, Georgia Discuss Law Enforcement Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Georgia discussed cooperation in law enforcement and crime prevention, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh president.

The talks were held during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Gela Geladze on February 23 in Astana.

During the talks, Geladze briefed Tokayev on the work of Georgian law enforcement in ensuring the safety of foreign tourists, including Kazakh citizens.

Tokayev highlighted Georgia as a vital and dependable partner for Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, underscoring the deep-rooted historical connections shared by the two nations.

The parties expressed their intention to strengthen collaboration in combating organized crime, drugs, and cybercrime and extremism, as well as in exchanging best practices and training personnel.

Earlier, in December 2025, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili held a telephone conversation to review bilateral cooperation and discuss further expansion of political and economic ties.

The sides jointly commended the positive momentum in Kazakh-Georgian relations over the past year, emphasizing their mutual commitment to enhancing political dialogue and deepening practical cooperation across a wide range of bilateral issues.