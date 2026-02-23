Azerbaijan's ANAMA Provides Update On Mine Clearance In Nation's Liberated Regions
During this period, 175 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines, and 796 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district.
The agency noted that mine clearance operations covered 1,616 hectares of land over the reporting period.
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment