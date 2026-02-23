Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's ANAMA Provides Update On Mine Clearance In Nation's Liberated Regions

2026-02-23 05:05:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Weekly (February 16 through February 22, 2026) information on mine clearance operations in the liberated territories, carried out by organizations under the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), has been published, Trend reports.

During this period, 175 anti-personnel mines, 28 anti-tank mines, and 796 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district.

The agency noted that mine clearance operations covered 1,616 hectares of land over the reporting period.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

MENAFN23022026000187011040ID1110775860



Trend News Agency

