Ambassador Of Tajikistan Presents Credentials To Donald Trump
During the ceremony, the Tajik ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the U.S. President.
Donald Trump congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States.
Earlier, the US Department of State announced commercial agreements with Tajikistan worth over $3 billion. The agreements cover several key sectors, including aviation, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and consumer goods.
