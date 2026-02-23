Ambassador Of Tajikistan Presents Credentials To Donald Trump

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the United States, Zavqizoda Zavqi, presented his credentials to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the ceremony, the Tajik ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the U.S. President.

Donald Trump congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States.

Earlier, the US Department of State announced commercial agreements with Tajikistan worth over $3 billion. The agreements cover several key sectors, including aviation, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and consumer goods.