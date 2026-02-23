Iran Signals“Encouraging Progress” In Nuclear Talks Ahead Of New US Negotiations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that recent nuclear negotiations with the United States have produced “encouraging signals,” while cautioning that Tehran is prepared for any scenario ahead of another round of talks scheduled for Thursday, AzerNEWS reports.

Pezeshkian's remarks come amid growing concerns of a military escalation, as the US increases its military presence in the Gulf and President Donald Trump warns of“really bad things” if a deal on Iran's nuclear program is not reached.

“Iran is committed to peace and stability in the region,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.“Recent negotiations involved the exchange of practical proposals and yielded encouraging signals. However, we continue to closely monitor US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential scenario.”

The cautious optimism follows confirmation from Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi of a third round of indirect talks in Geneva, Switzerland.“Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal,” al-Busaidi said, acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Iran and the US resumed nuclear talks in Oman earlier this month, followed by a second round in Geneva last week. While both sides described the discussions as generally positive, no breakthrough was achieved.