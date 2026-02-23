'First Border Pillar Erected', Historic Step To End Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday described the installation of the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as a historic milestone that marks the end of decades-long uncertainty over the inter-state boundary.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that following the signing of the Namsai Declaration, the first border pillar has been installed in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kesang district.

He termed the development“truly momentous”, noting that it reflects a shared commitment by both states to resolve long-pending disputes through dialogue and cooperation.

“The installation of the border pillar symbolises clarity, cooperation and confidence between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” CM Sarma said, adding that the move will bring lasting peace and administrative certainty to border villages that had remained affected by ambiguity for several decades.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute, which involved multiple stretches across several districts, had often led to confusion over jurisdiction, affecting development works and service delivery in border areas.

The Namsai Declaration, signed earlier by the two states in the presence of the Union Home Ministry, lays down a framework for a mutually agreed and people-centric resolution.

CM Sarma said the agreement prioritised historical records, ground realities and the welfare of local communities, ensuring that the settlement is sustainable and acceptable to people living along the border.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for encouraging cooperative federalism and fostering unity among the northeastern states.“Under the leadership of Adarniya Narendra Modi ji, the Ashtalakshmi region is moving forward as a cohesive unit,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma also acknowledged the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in steering the process and thanked Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for his cooperation and support.

The Chief Minister said that clear and settled boundaries will pave the way for accelerated development, improved law and order, and better coordination between the two states. He added that Assam remains committed to resolving all inter-state issues amicably, setting an example of dialogue-driven governance in the Northeast.

Notably, the Namsai Declaration, signed after extensive consultations between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, marked a decisive step towards resolving one of the oldest inter-state boundary disputes in the Northeast.

The agreement laid down mutually accepted principles for demarcation, relying on historical records, administrative boundaries and ground realities, while placing the interests of border residents at the centre of the settlement.

By providing a structured and consensus-based roadmap for resolving contested stretches, the declaration aimed to ensure lasting peace, administrative clarity and unhindered development in border areas that had long suffered due to uncertainty.