Türkiye Hits Sixty-Two Percent Renewable Energy Capacity
(MENAFN) Türkiye has raised the share of renewable energy in its total installed electricity capacity to 62% through significant expansions in wind and solar power, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.
Speaking at the Cemre Fund Introduction Program, Erdogan noted: “By expanding wind and solar power, we increased the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 62%.” He also highlighted accelerated investments in nuclear energy, marking a shift in the country’s energy diversification efforts after nearly a century of neglect.
On environmental progress, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s leading role in afforestation, stating that over 7.5 billion saplings have been planted nationwide over the past 23 years, calling the initiative “almost a revolution.” The government aims to provide more than 82 million square meters of public gardens across all 81 provinces, with 314 projects covering 38.7 million square meters already completed.
Erdogan warned of global environmental threats, saying: “Industrial waste, sprays, smoke, petroleum and pharmaceutical waste, plastic products, chemical fertilizers and garbage are polluting our environment very rapidly.” He also highlighted the dangers of microplastics to marine life, noting that a discarded plastic bottle can continue polluting for nearly 400 years.
The president stressed the urgency of addressing climate and environmental challenges, emphasizing that ignoring these crises is neither feasible nor responsible in today’s world.
